Olomouc high state prosecutor Ivo Ištvan has been cleared to testify before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday in connection with leaks from ongoing police investigations, receiving permission from the Justice Ministry, website ceska-justice.cz reported. The ministry also cleared Prague’s head prosecutor Lenka Bradáčová, expected to speak before the committee at a later date. A parliamentary committee was set up to investigate the matter after leaked telephone recordings revealed that a journalist had consulted ANO leader Andrej Babiš about the possibility of using information from an ongoing investigation so as to damage his political rivals.