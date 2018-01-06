High interest reported in voter IDs ahead of presidential elections

Local authorities in the Czech Republic have reported a lot of interest in voter IDs that people can use to cast ballots in locations other than where they live in next weekend’s first round of voting in presidential elections, Czech Television reported.

Some municipal offices took the unusual step of opening their doors to the public on Friday. While it was the last day voters could apply in writing for such IDs they can be picked up in person until Wednesday.

The first round of the elections takes place on Friday and Saturday next week. If none of the candidates gets more than half the vote, the front two will go through to a run-off two weeks later.