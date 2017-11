The Prague High Court has increased a previous six-year sentence for drug dealer Vítězslav Meišner to 8.5 years behind bars. The ruling is binding.

Police tracked the former poker player since 2015 and wiretapped his calls, finding he sold illicit drugs to numerous clients, among them a former national team footballer, who denied drug use and said the term “kokeš” he used in conversation referred not to cocaine but to a brand-name beer.