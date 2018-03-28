High Court confirms 15-year prison sentence for Radovan Krejčíř

High Court in Prague has confirmed a 15-year prison sentence for fugitive Czech criminal Radovan Krejčíř. Krejčíř was sent to prison in 2015 for attempting to asset-strip the company Čepro and plotting the murder of a customs officer. The sentence also included previous punishments for massive tax evasion and other crimes of which he was convicted earlier.

Krejčíř was sentenced in absentia having fled the country during a police raid of his villa in 2005. He is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in South Africa.

A South African court ruled earlier this month that Krejčíř can be extradited to the Czech Republic, but the decision has not taken effect yet.