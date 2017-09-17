Heřmanov in Vysočina named village of year

Heřmanov in the Vysočina region has been named the 2017 Czech Village of the Year. The mayor of Heřmanov, Pavla Chadimová, said it had only around 200 inhabitants but that they all worked together. She said the fact the village wasn’t wealthy inspired the locals to work harder to maintain it.

Second among the 13 finalists in the competition was Lukavice in the Pardubice region, while Slavkov in the Zlín region placed third.