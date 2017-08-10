Heavy storms disrupt transport in east of country

Chris Johnstone
10-08-2017
Heavy storms in Moravia overnight on Wednesday downed trees and disrupted transport. One of the worst hit areas is around Olomouc with train services connecting the city and capital, Prague, cancelled due to trees on the track. Replacement bus services have been impossible because roads are also blocked. Czech Railways hopes to restore services during Thursday.

 
