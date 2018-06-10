Heavy storms batter Czech Republic

Daniela Lazarová
10-06-2018
Storms and torrential rain hit several regions of the Czech Republic on Saturday evening, flooding cellars and roads.

In Prague fire-fighters were called to over 50 emergencies, including one at the St. Agnes Cloister in the Old Town, where they pumped water from the cellars. A young woman who had been geocaching is believed to have drowned in the Vltava because of the storm.

In Šumperk a train ploughed into a fallen tree, but no one was reported hurt in the accident. A storm alert remains in place until Sunday evening.

