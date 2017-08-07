Brutal Assault, a four-day heavy metal festival held annually at an hisotric fortress complex known as Josefov in the area of Náchod, has sold out. Organisers made the announcement on Monday warning that no additional tickets would be available on-site. Last year, some 18,000 people, many of them from neighbouring Poland, attended the hard rock music festival. This year, Polish and Czech police will be cooperating to keep the peace; many roads of Josefov will be closed off to make room for parking. Brutal Assault will see some 110 acts including Czech black metal band Master’s Hammer.