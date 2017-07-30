The Czech start- up Heaven Labs says it is going to expand in the US with planned production and storage for its energy drink Mana. The company this year expects turnover of 200 million crowns, twice the level of 2016. It already exports to 26 countries with exports accounting for 27 percent of sales. the biggest export demand currently comes from Germany. Transport is offered free to foreign buyers. The expansion in the US is taking time due to administrative procedures.