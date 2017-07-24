The health of a Czech national injured in a knife attack in Hurghada, Egypt, two weeks ago, rapidly worsened on Monday, the Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed, adding no additional details would be released at her family’s request. In the attack, the 36-year-old suffered a leg injury that left two German women dead. The Czech had been recovering at a hospital in Cairo. Before her condition worsened, plans were underway for her to be flown home. The Foreign Ministry confirmed that a specialist would depart from the Czech Republic on Monday to be able to examine the patient.