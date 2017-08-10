The Ministry of Health has taken steps to ban the export of four types of pharmaceutical drugs outside the country in order to make sure that they are available for Czech patients. The exceptional move will prevent the re-export of the drugs and resale for prices often much higher than on the local market where, by European standards, drugs are relatively cheap. The export ban includes drugs needed to treat epilepsy and diabetes.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Use-It map highlights alternatives to classic tourist sites
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates