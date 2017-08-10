Health ministry takes exceptional steps to ban drugs re-export

10-08-2017
The Ministry of Health has taken steps to ban the export of four types of pharmaceutical drugs outside the country in order to make sure that they are available for Czech patients. The exceptional move will prevent the re-export of the drugs and resale for prices often much higher than on the local market where, by European standards, drugs are relatively cheap. The export ban includes drugs needed to treat epilepsy and diabetes.

 
