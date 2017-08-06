The Czech Health Ministry aims to set down stricter norms for vaccination of children. According to Czech Radio it is proposing an amendment to the law on vaccinations which would set an age limit for the MMR vaccine which parents often postpone for fear of side effects. A child would have to undergo their first vaccination within the first 18 months of their life and the second between their fifth and sixth year at the latest. The ministry argues that postponing vaccines upsets the whole vaccine calendar and puts other children at risk. NGOs are protesting against the proposed change on the grounds that it interferes with parent’s rights.
