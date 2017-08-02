Minister of Health Miloslav Ludvík, Social Democrat, is to meet with finance minister, Ivan Pilný, ANO, Wednesday to seek a boost in the [proposed budget for his ministry for 2018. Ludvík is seeking 3.7 billion crowns more, a slight drop from his May demand that the health budget be boosted by 4.3 billion crowns. The original proposed health budget for 2018 was 6947 billion crowns, a 311 million crown drop on the projected spend for 2017. Later the minister said that his demands had been cut to 2.0 billion crowns but this was cutting to the bone.