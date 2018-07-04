Health Minister sacks Na Bulovce hospital director accused of corruption

04-07-2018
Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch has dismissed the director of Na Bulovce hospital, one of nine people facing prosecution for having allegedly conspired to manipulate public contracts to Prague hospitals.

Among the accused is the director of Na Františku hospital, who resigned of his own accord earlier this week. Minister Vojtěch said in a statement on Wednesday he intends to review all supply contracts to public hospitals and revise contracts which the health ministry itself manages directly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
