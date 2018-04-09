Health data suggest smoking ban effective

The Prague-based Institute of Health Information and Data has released figures documenting a drop in the number of Czechs hospitalized with health problems linked to smoking as a result of the anti-smoking bill introduced in May of last year.

The comparative study covers the period between June and November of 2016 and 2017 when smoking in pubs and restaurants was strictly banned.

According to the data released there were 13.1 percent fewer heart attacks and 16 percent less patients hospitalized with heart problems over that period in 2017. There were 7,200 fewer people hospitalized altogether.

The lower house is due to start debating a proposal to soften the strict ban on smoking at its session on Tuesday.