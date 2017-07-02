The State Health Institute has warned that the number of Czechs infected with STDs such as gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV is on the rise. According to health experts this is due to the fact that few people with promiscuous behavior bother to take precautions. For instance the number of people infected with gonorrhea last year was double that in 2011. The risk of STD infection is highest among gay men, the risk among heterosexuals is lower, but is also growing.