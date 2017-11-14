Head of state meets with Social Democrats

President Miloš Zeman has expressed support for the speaker of the lower house Jan Hamáček to be deputy speaker in the new Chamber of Deputies. On Monday, the head of state met with the politician as well and the acting head of the Social Democratic Party Milan Chovanec.

The president was reportedly interested in the situation in the party following its poor showing in the recent election.

The president is gradually meeting with the leaders of all the parties which won seats. He has already met with representatives from the Pirate Party, Civic Democrats, Freedom and Direct Democracy, and the Communists.