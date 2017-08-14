The National Centre for Combating Organised Crime investigated 361 cases since it began operation last August, the head of the unit Michal Mazánek, confirmed for the Czech News Agency. Of those, 105 cases led to criminal charges. The head of the office rated its functioning positively and denied criticism in an annual report by state prosecutors alleging imbalances or instability in the centralized organization. The founding of the National Centre for Organized Crime led to a government crisis last year between the ruling Social Democrats and partners ANO; the latter strongly opposed the founding of the new bureau, which saw the streamlining and replacement of two earlier investigative units.