Head of BIS, defence minister, travel to Lány to meet with president

Defence Minister Karla Šlechtová and Michal Koudelka, the head of the country’s counter-intelligence service BIS, travelled to Lány Chateau on Monday to meet with Czech President Miloš Zeman. The meeting was in order to inform the head of state about the agreed expulsion of three Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK, along with other EU countries and the United States, over the nerve gas attack in Salisbury, England, which left a former double agent and his daughter in critical condition. The news was reported by public broadcaster Czech TV.

The decision was taken despite words by Communist Party leader Vojtěch Filip at the weekend that in the future he hoped such a move would be consulted first with the communists if support for the government was expected. The prime minister has been seeking tacit support from the Communist Party in his attempt to form a minority government with the Social Democrats.