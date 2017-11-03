Hašek says he will not run for Social Democrat leadership

Former MP, former party deputy leader, and former Social Democrat governor Michal Hašek has said he will not run for the party leadership when the party holds its convention. The politician left the top brass of the party four years ago following a power struggle among leading members four years ago. Then, the Social Democrats narrowly won the election then but slipped to sixth spot this year with its poorest result since the 1990s.
The party is considering going into the opposition but Hašek warned the move could be a nail in the coffin.
Since the Social Democrats would not be the strongest opposition party, he said, it was questionable they would be able to attract enough attention. At the same time, he said he did not mean to imply the party should enter a coalition with this year’s election winner, ANO.
