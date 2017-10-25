Harvey Keitel signs on for Painted Bird adaption by Czech director Marhoul

The US film star Harvey Keitel has signed on to appear in a film by Czech director Václav Marhoul. Keitel will appear alongside the Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard in an adaptation of the WWII novel The Painted Bird by Jerzy Kosinski.

The director said that Harvey Keitel would come to the Czech Republic in November for five days of shooting in Český Krumlov and another location in South Bohemia. The movie is due for release in early 2019.