Harpsicord player Zuzana Růžičková dies at 90

The world renowned Czech harpsicord player Zuzana Růžičková has died at the age of 90. In a career spanning more than half a century she recorded over 100 albums and was the first harpsichordist to record Bach's complete works in a collection of 35 CDs.

She taught such prominent musicians as Christopher Hogwood, Ketil Haugsand and Mahan Esfahani.

Růžičková endured three concentration camps in World War Two, including Auschwitz, and was persecuted by the Communists in Czechoslovakia in the years that followed.

The artist received numerous awards including a medal of merit from the president in 2004 and prize for outstanding contribution to Czech and world music.