Harley Davidson bikers ride through centre of Prague

Some 1500 people took part in the Biker's Parade through the center of Prague, which was part of the Prague Harley Days.

The two-day event, which is held under the patronage of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, also includes demo rides, an exposition of new and antique motorcycles as well as a competition for the best bike in the Prague Custom Battle.

The event got underway at Prague's Výstaviště exhibition grounds and attracted bikers from all around Europe.