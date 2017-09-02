Harley Davidson bikers ride through centre of Prague

Ruth Fraňková
02-09-2017
Some 1500 people took part in the Biker's Parade through the center of Prague, which was part of the Prague Harley Days.

The two-day event, which is held under the patronage of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, also includes demo rides, an exposition of new and antique motorcycles as well as a competition for the best bike in the Prague Custom Battle.

The event, held under the patronage of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, got underway at Prague's Výstaviště exhibition grounds and attracted bikers from all around Europe.

 
 
 
 
