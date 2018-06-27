Hamáček wants dispute with president resolved through dialogue

Social Democratic Party leader Jan Hamáček has said the party will not push for court action over the president’s refusal to appoint party nominee Miroslav Poche to the post of foreign minister.

Hamáček said at a press briefing shortly after the Cabinet’s appointment that he wanted to resolve the problem through dialogue since taking the issue to court would only exacerbate the situation.

The president refused to appoint Poche foreign minister on the grounds that his pro-migrant stance was at odds with the country’s anti-migrant policy. Social Democrat chief Jan Hamacek, who is interior minister, will temporarily head the foreign ministry.

Neither Hamáček nor Prime Minister Babiš wanted to comment on whether the president had overstepped his rights by refusing to make the appointment.