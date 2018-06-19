Hamáček to discuss Poche impasse with Babiš

The leader of the Social Democrats, Jan Hamáček, is due to discuss cabinet positions with the ANO prime minister-designate Andrej Babiš on Tuesday evening. The parties are planning to enter a minority coalition propped up by the Communists. However, Mr. Babiš has rejected the Social Democrats nominee for minister of foreign affairs, Miroslav Poche.

Mr. Babiš has not revealed his own party’s list of candidates for ministerial portfolios and Mr. Hamáček said he would be keen to hear those names from the ANO leader. The Social Democrats leader says he hopes to resolve the dispute over Mr. Poche within a week.

President Miloš Zeman and the Communists are also against the appointment of Mr. Poche as foreign policy chief.