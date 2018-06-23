Hamáček could also serve as acting foreign minister, ending Poche impasse

The leader of the Social Democrats, Jan Hamáček, says he could temporarily also serve as minister of foreign affairs in a coalition his party is planning with ANO. ANO are opposed to the Social Democrats’ nominee for the foreign affairs portfolio, Miroslav Poche.

Mr. Hamáček, who is in line to serve as interior minister in the Communist-supported two-party minority government, made the comments after President Miloš Zeman – who is also opposed to his candidature – asked Mr. Poche to step aside during a meeting on Friday.

ANO leader Andrej Babiš says he would have no problem with Social Democrats’ chairman Hamáček holding two ministerial posts for a limited period.

Mr. Babiš has said that the prospective coalition could undergo a vote of confidence in the lower house on July 11.