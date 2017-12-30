Half of Czechs against law forcing shops to close on selected public holidays

Close to half of Czechs would like to see the law forcing shops to close on selected holidays scrapped. According to a poll conducted for Czech Radio by the Median agency 48 percent of respondents find the legislation unnecessarily restrictive and would like to see it scrapped. 49 percent say they are not inconvenienced by it.

In line with the law shops of over 200 square metres must close their doors over the Christmas holidays. They must close by midday on December 31st and remain closed on January 1st.