Growing concern over state of Czech bridges

A bridge in the southern town of Velké Meziříčí which was slated for demolition unexpectedly collapsed on Monday evening as workers started a probe on it. No one was hurt in the accident.

The incident has raised fresh concern regarding the state of Czech bridges and footbridges many of which are in a bad state of disrepair.

A footbridge in Prague’s Troja district collapsed in December of last year, injuring two people and only last week the Czech Water Management Authority ordered a section of the Labe River near Nymburk to be closed to traffic after an inspection of a footbridge revealed it was in such a state of disrepair that it could collapse onto boats passing under it.

A broad inspection has revealed that 23 percent of bridges on the country’s second and third class roads are in very poor condition.