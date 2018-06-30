Green activists protest at coal mine

Several hundred green activists protested at the Bílina coal mine in the north of the country on Saturday.
Two dozen of them managed to enter the mine in the early hours of the morning and chained themselves to the excavator. When other protesters tried to force their way into the mine the police intervened, detaining over 170 people.
The protest was organized by the group Limity jsme my which is striving to get the mine closed.
