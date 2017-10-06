Grandi Stazioni has 40 days to better prepare legal case

A Prague district court has begun hearing a second lawsuit by Italian firm Grandi Stazioni over the loss of its lease of Prague’s Main Railway Station.

But the firm will have to better prepare its evidence as the basis for its lawsuit against SŽDC, the body overseeing the country’s railway infrastructure, from which it is seeking damages of around 210 million crowns. Grandi Stazioni is seeking compensation for investment in the renovation of the main station.

The Italian company has 40 days to better prepare its case, or the lawsuit could be dismissed, the judge Lenka Vávrová warned.