Government to look into financing policy of state companies

The government aims to review the financing policy of state and semi-state owned companies with regard to the salaries and bonuses paid to their management.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová told Právo that the Finance Ministry would look into the matter as soon as possible focussing in particular on the policy of excessive golden handshakes that CEOs receive without any regard to their performance.

A state company should be given a clear road map and the CEO should receive bonuses according to the results achieved, Schillerová said.