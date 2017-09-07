Government to finance reconstruction of Veletržní Palace

The reconstruction of Prague’s Veletržní Palace, the home of the Czech National Gallery’s modern art collection, is essential for the future of the institution, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday during a visit to the premises.

The current head of the National Gallery, Jiří Fajt, plans to announce an international architectural competition for the renovation of the 1920s building.

According to the prime minister, the reconstruction should be one of the main priorities of a new investment programme of the Ministry of Culture, which should be approved by his government.

According to preliminary estimates, the renovation of Veletržní Palace could cost up to one billion crowns.