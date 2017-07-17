The three way forum for discussion between the government, employers and the unions, the Tripartite, is scheduled to deal with the challenges and opportunities of lithium mining in the Czech Republic on Monday. The Czech Republic is estimated to have around 6 percent of the world’s reserves of the rare metal, which is used in mobile phones and electric cars. The main reserves are in the mountains in the north-west of the country bordering German and in the Slavkovsky Les district in the centre of the Karlovy Vary region. One of the government’s main targets is to ensure that mining also results in work further down the line, such as processing and the use of lithium in final products.