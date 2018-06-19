Government rubberstamps major overhaul of census system

The acting Czech government has approved a major overhaul of the country’s census system. Under the changes the Czech Statistics Office will acquire most of the data it requires about citizens from public registers or via the internet. The remaining information will be obtained by Czech Post.

The changes stem from rules for the next census, due in 2021, rubberstamped by the cabinet on Tuesday morning.

Whereas in 2011 Czechs had to provide 47 pieces of information in three years’ time they will be required to submit 23. Questions on religion, family status or work position may be among those removed by the time the bill becomes law.