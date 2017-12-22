Government re-appoints Czech Railways’ Steering Committee

The government has replaced most of the members of the Czech Railways’ Steering Committee and one of the seven members of the Board of Directors of the Railway Infrastructure Administration, according to a press release from the Ministry of Transport released on Friday.
Deputy Transport Minister Ladislav Němec has been newly appointed to both of the bodies. The Board of Directors of the Railway Infrastructure Administration, among other things, appoints the members of the organisation, including its Chief Executive Officer.
