Government re-appoints Czech Railways’ Steering Committee

Ruth Fraňková
22-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The government has replaced most of the members of the Czech Railways’ Steering Committee and one of the seven members of the Board of Directors of the Railway Infrastructure Administration, according to a press release from the Ministry of Transport released on Friday.

Deputy Transport Minister Ladislav Němec has been newly appointed to both of the bodies. The Board of Directors of the Railway Infrastructure Administration, among other things, appoints the members of the organisation, including its Chief Executive Officer.

Related articles
Photo: aople, Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Government approves greater liberalisation of Czech rail market

The Czech rail market is set to open up further to competition after the government’s approval of liberalisation plans on Wednesday,…
Photo: Filip Jandourek

News site: Transfer of ownership of train stations to put focus on outlets’ contracts

Following the transfer of around 1,500 train stations around the Czech Republic to a new owner later this month, the focus won’t just…
Photo: Miropiro, CC BY-SA 3.0

Rail travel between Prague and Brno to accelerate from December

Train travel between the two largest Czech cities, Prague and Brno, should be faster from December. Planned changes will shave five…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 