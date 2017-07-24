The Czech Republic will invest billions of crowns to fight drought, as outlined in the government's long-term programme. Under the plan, the government will be able to increase water and sewage prices in times of crisis. Along with establishing new rules for water and sewage, the government is also laying the ground for new reservoirs and improved monitoring. The main aim is to prevent the permanent loss of groundwater. The prime minister said that while analysis revealed the Czech Republic had enough drinking water, one-fifth of the country was at risk when it came to drought.