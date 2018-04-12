Government negotiations continue

President Miloš Zeman will meet with Tomio Okamura, leader of the anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy party, at Lány Chateau on Thursday. They will discuss the party’s potential support for a minority ANO party government headed by Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The Czech head of state recommended that ANO leader Andrej Babiš rely on support from the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party and the Communists after coalition talks with the Social Democrats collapsed last week.

The ANO party leadership is also set to meet on Thursday to discuss how to proceed in the government negotiations.