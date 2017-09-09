Government makes recommendations to its successor

Maintaining a strong negotiating position in the EU, increasing defense spending, implementing anti-drought measures and developing a competitive economy based on high skills and high value-added products; those are some of the Soboka government’ s recommendations to the future administration.

The document, cited by the ctk news agency, enumerates some of the current government’s biggest achievements, among them stabilizing the country’s finances, reducing unemployment and increasing the minimum wage.

Although the present administration did not adopt a time frame for euro adoption, it says the next government should open a public debate on joining the euro.