This Friday will mark 100 days that the minority government of Andrej Babiš has held power in the Czech Republic despite the fact the cabinet failed its confidence vote in January.

It will be some five months since the election.

The prime minister in resignation, how has been leading negotiations in a second attempt to form a viable government, has drawn criticism from the opposition parties, who argue that many of the promises being made by the outgoing cabinet – such as rises in senior pensions or reduced train tickets for students and seniors – cannot be kept with the economy expected to slow.

The opposition has also criticised the government for going ahead with personnel changes at ministries.

Mr Babiš has made clear he is working towards forming a second minority government of ANO and the Social Democrats with tacit support from the Communist Party.