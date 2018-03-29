Government earmarks more money for research and development

The Czech government has earmarked 36 billion crowns in support of science and technology in 2019, which is 2.1 billion more than this year, the deputy head of the government council for research, development an innovation Karel Havlíček told the CTK news agency on Thursday.

The minister stressed the need for better planning in research for the funds to be drawn and used since 6.9 billion crowns from previous funding remain untapped.

Supporting research, development and innovation is a government priority and the cabinet has approved a resolution which should keep funding stable in the future.