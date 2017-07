Twenty-four million crowns were earmarked by the Czech government on Monday to help finance patrols by the Libyan coastguard and Navy on Libya’s coastline. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka made clear that the funds were to help Italy by trying to lower the number of refugees trying to cross the Mediterranean. The funds will largely come from the Interior ministry budget. Last week, the prime minister discussed the plan at a meeting of the Visegrad 4 countries.