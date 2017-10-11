Government backs participation in European defence structure

The Czech government has approved the country’s involvement in preparations for greater cooperation in European defence as part of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) structure.

The state secretary for European affairs, Aleš Chmelař, told journalists on Wednesday that the PESCO would formally get underway in December. Officials say the initiative on cooperation will allow for more efficient use of defence budgets.

The government also rubber-stamped Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's mandate for a European Union summit in Brussels at the end of next week.