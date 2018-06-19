Government approves outline 2019 budget

The acting Czech government has approved an outline state budget for 2019 and a mid-term outlook for the economy for 2020 and 2021, an Office of the Government spokesperson told reporters. The minister of finance, Alena Schillerová, said before Tuesday morning’s cabinet meeting that there would be a maximum deficit of CZK 50 billion next year.

The 2019 draft budget envisages increased funding for teachers’ salaries and pensions as well as reduced social welfare benefits. Most ministries can expect more state money, except for the Ministry of Health, which is projected to take in more from health insurers.