Government approves mandatory integration courses

Ruth Fraňková
06-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The government on Wednesday approved an amendment to the law on foreigners that would make it mandatory for people who seek long-term residence permit in the Czech Republic for the purpose of employment to take part in integration courses.

Foreigners should complete the course within a year of their arrival in the country. The amendment still needs to be approved by parliament.

The number of applications for long-term residence permits in the Czech Republic for the purpose of employment has increased from 3,000 in 2014 to over 13,000 last year. According to deputy Prime Minister Richard Brabec, integration courses could help mainly foreign students and scientists who want to work in the Czech Republic.

Related articles
Illustrative photo: Jacqueline macou, Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Czech Consulate in Lvov improves visa system after allegations of corruption

In response to numerous complaints with regard to abuse of the Czech visa system in Ukraine, the Czech consulate in Lvov has moved…
Illustrative photo: Filip Jandourek

Czech government seeks power to set quotas for foreign workers by decree

The Czech government wants to gain full control over the number of work permits issued to foreigners. At its regular meeting on Wednesday,…
Illustrative photo: L//S photography, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Restoring dignity and hope: a look at people helping refugees in Prague

There are lots of countries in the world that have been hesitant about letting refugees through their borders. The recently re-elected…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 