Government approves mandatory integration courses

The government on Wednesday approved an amendment to the law on foreigners that would make it mandatory for people who seek long-term residence permit in the Czech Republic for the purpose of employment to take part in integration courses.

Foreigners should complete the course within a year of their arrival in the country. The amendment still needs to be approved by parliament.

The number of applications for long-term residence permits in the Czech Republic for the purpose of employment has increased from 3,000 in 2014 to over 13,000 last year. According to deputy Prime Minister Richard Brabec, integration courses could help mainly foreign students and scientists who want to work in the Czech Republic.