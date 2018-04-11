Government approves foreign missions for next two years

The government on Wednesday approved foreign military missions for 2018 and 2019. The proposal envisages maintaining Czech soldiers on the same missions, which include for instance Afghanistan, Mali and Iraq. As of next year, they should also take part in protecting airspace over the Baltic States.

The foreign missions are expected to cost the defence ministry between 2.1 billion and 2.4 billion crowns. There are currently 806 Czech soldiers serving on foreign missions. Under the proposal, their number could increase to 1081 this year and to 1191 in 2019. The proposal will now be debated by the lower house.