Government approves bill letting customers get money back from dodgy exchange offices

Ian Willoughby
30-05-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The acting Czech government has approved legislation aimed at reining in exchange offices that rip off customers. Under the bill it will be possible to abrogate a transaction and receive one’s money back for a period of up to two hours. The change was proposed by the Czech National Bank.

The minister of finance in resignation, Alena Schillerová, said it was no secret that the practices of some exchange offices were giving the Czech Republic a bad name.

The minister said tourists might receive only CZK 15 to the euro from some currency exchanges on Prague’s Old Town Square. The standard rate at present is almost CZK 26 to the euro.

Related articles
Closed Chequepoint outlet on Old Town Square, photo: ČTK/Šimánek Vít

Authorities shut “mothership” of shady Prague exchange offices

A downtown Prague exchange office that offered very low rates to visitors has just been shut down and ordered to pay a stiff fine.…
Photo: Lenka Žižková

Czech government moves to protect clients from rip-offs at money exchange offices

The Czech government has moved to address one of the frequent woes of foreign tourists in the Czech Republic –losing money in a disadvantageous exchange…
Photo: Dooffy / Pixabay, CC0

Many questions left unanswered, as Czech firms and institutions scramble to meet GDPR norms

With the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation due to come into force on May 25th individual member states are scrambling to comply…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 