Government approves appointment of new army chief-of-staff

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis has approved Major General Aleš Opata’s appointment as the new chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces.

He will replace Josef Bečvář in the post as of May. The change of guard at the post was initiated by Defence Minister Karla Šlechtová shortly after she took office.

The minister said she expected the new army chief-of- staff to improve the army’s management and improve exiting shortcomings in procuring army equipment.