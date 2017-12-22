Government approved staff cutbacks at ministries

The Cabinet on Friday agreed to close down 14 departments at ministries and the Government Office.
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Friday that his government was getting rid of 73 posts as part of a reorganisation at ministries.
The changes will come into force at the beginning of 2018. Another shake-up is planned for March next year.
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence