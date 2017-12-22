Government approved staff cutbacks at ministries

Ruth Fraňková
22-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Cabinet on Friday agreed to close down 14 departments at ministries and the Government Office.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Friday that his government was getting rid of 73 posts as part of a reorganisation at ministries.

The changes will come into force at the beginning of 2018. Another shake-up is planned for March next year.

Related articles
Photo: CT24

NGO: civil service watered down by political compromise

The Czech coalition and opposition parties have reached a compromise on civil service reform, paving the way for Parliament to adopt…
Illustrative photo: European Commission

Parties take breather to mull final civil service reform package

Czech MPs have taken two weeks to finalize a civil service act, following a breakthrough compromise on the legislation reached by the…
Ladislav Bátora, poto: CTK

Latest government crisis leaves commentators baffled

A drawn-out government crisis over the controversial head of human resources at the Czech Education Ministry has been resolved in a…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 