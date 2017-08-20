Government and union reps to meet to discuss wage increases in public sector

Jan Velinger
20-08-2017
Government and union representatives are due to meet on Monday to discuss wage growth. The union umbrella organization ČMKOS is calling on the government to boost wages for teachers by 15 percent as of November and 10 percent for other public servants. The plan has the backing of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka. The Ministry for Labour and Social Affairs has prepared three variants, including the one sought by labour leaders.

 
