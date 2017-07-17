Naturalists say the presence of the golden jackal has been confirmed in the Czech Republic. The confirmation follows photographs taken at a photo trap of a pregnant jackal at the Milovice nature reserve, sited between the town and Benátky nad Jizerou in the north of Bohemia. Sightings of jackal in the area were previously made in 2015 and 2016 but the latest proof, backed up by photos from a naturalist working in the area, has been judged to be definitive confirmation that the jackal has settled in the Czech Republic. It is common in other parts of Central Europe and the Balkans but is believed to be extending its territory to include the Czech Republic.